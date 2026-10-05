Jaiswal Included, Suryakumar snubbed as Mumbai names squad for Ranji Trophy opener

Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in Mumbai’s 16-member squad for their Ranji Trophy season opener against Chandigarh, while teenager Ayush Mhatre has been appointed vice-captain. Senior Mumbai pro Siddhesh Lad will lead the side.

However, the squad announcement came with a significant omission of former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was left out despite expressing his availability to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selectors. The Indian Express understands that both Suryakumar and Jaiswal had informed the selectors of their willingness to represent the side.

While Jaiswal found a place in the squad, Suryakumar was overlooked for the match scheduled from October 11 to 15.