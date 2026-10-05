Jaiswal Included, Suryakumar snubbed as Mumbai names squad for Ranji Trophy opener

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Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in Mumbai’s 16-member squad for their Ranji Trophy season opener against Chandigarh, while teenager Ayush Mhatre has been appointed vice-captain. Senior Mumbai pro Siddhesh Lad will lead the side.
However, the squad announcement came with a significant omission of former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was left out despite expressing his availability to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selectors. The Indian Express understands that both Suryakumar and Jaiswal had informed the selectors of their willingness to represent the side.
While Jaiswal found a place in the squad, Suryakumar was overlooked for the match scheduled from October 11 to 15.
Speaking on Jaiswal’s return, Mumbai senior men’s chief selector Rajesh Pawar said, “It’s a good thing that Yashasvi is coming here to play for Mumbai. He also needs match practice. When asked, he said he is available, so that’s a good thing. There is a chance that he might be in either the senior or the A team touring for New Zealand; thus, we only announced the squad for the first match.”
Pawar also explained the rationale behind Suryakumar’s exclusion. “He is a very big player. But he hasn’t played red-ball cricket in the last one and a half years. Should he play a few red-ball games, he can definitely come into the side,” he said.
The squad features India batter Sarfaraz Khan, who recently played for the Rest of India side, who beat Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup. Also included is Shams Mulani, whose all-round performance against Australia A helped India A clinch their two-match unofficial Test series 1-0.
Mhatre, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup title earlier this year, has been rewarded for his impressive leadership with the vice-captaincy role.
Former Mumbai captain and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was unavailable for selection due to an injury.
Mumbai and Chandigarh are placed in Elite Group D alongside Haryana, Rajasthan, Railways, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.
Mumbai: Siddhesh Lad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre (vc), Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Onkar Tarmale.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.