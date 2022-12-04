Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad announced, Ajinkya Rahane to lead

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s senior selection committee on Sunday revealed the players who will be in the Ranji Trophy squad. The team will be captained by Ajinkya Rahane and will consist of stars like Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

Mumbai, placed in the Elite B Group, will begin their Ranji campaign against Andhra Pradesh at BKC on December 13. Last year, Mumbai had reached the final of the tournament before being defeated by Madhya Pradesh.

Last month, Mumbai got their hands on the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, the elusive silverware missing from their bulging cabinet, defeating Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in the summit clash.

Mumbai bowlers were right on the money as spinner Tanush Kotain (3/15) and medium pacer Mohit Avasthi (3/21) shared six wickets between them to restrict Himachal Pradesh to 143 for eight. Chasing the modest target, Mumbai had their share of hiccups before Sarfaraz Khan once again showed what he is capable of with a timely unbeaten 36-run cameo off 31 balls to help his side cross the line with three balls to spare.

Rahane, who was excluded from the New Zealand and Bangladesh tour, will be looking to prove a point as he tries to trace his way back to the international squad. “For him to come back into the team, he will have to score more runs….he knows that. He has been in constant touch with the selection committee. The middle order is so packed that even Hanuma Vihari has found a spot in the squad,” former Chairman of the Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, had said.

This year’s Ranji Trophy season will start from December 13 and go on till February 20.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (w.k.), Siddharth Raut, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Shashank Attarde, Armaan Jaffer, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge