Mumbai player registration process digitised

Mumbai’s cricketers don’t need to fill long paper forms and submit documents at the association office for the player registration process anymore. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has digitised the process.

MCA currently has more than thousands of players registered under their wings and the players can register with MCA for the new registration cards until December.

“It’s one of its kind in the country. Everything will be paperless and it will save time for players to come all the way to the MCA office and submit their documents and then get a card. We had a good discussion and everyone felt online is the way forward,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told The Indian Express.

In its second registration meeting, attended by MCA president Vijay Patil, secretary Naik and chaired by Arman Mallik, a Delhi- based software company made a presentation on how MCA could use the online portal for registration.

The protocol dictated that any player who plays in MCA’s tournament, will first have to get registered. Many found the registration process to be too lengthy and involved too much paperwork.

It is understood the new online process will be like applying for a passport. As soon as a player submits documents, the MCA will verify them and a message will be sent to the corresponding club secretary, whose team the player wants to represent. The secretary will only have to press the ‘accept’ button to approve the MCA request.

A slot will be given to the players to come with their original documents to the MCA office for verification. Once their documents are verified, the MCA will hand over MCA’s card to the player on the spot.

Those players who are already registered and play in various tournaments too will have to apply for new cards. “Earlier players had to come four to five times to get the registration done. This will save time, energy and will save money for the players too,” Naik added.