MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins the toss, Bangalore to bat first

Mumbai vs Bangalore Live Updates: On Monday, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians will take on Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai Indians have started their campaign in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a thumping 143-run win over Gujarat Giants in the opening match. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first match by 60 runs against Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians is one of the strongest teams of this year’s WPL. They have an array of all-rounders in the side with the likes of New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and West Indies player Hayley Matthews, who have been carrying the burden of their respective national sides for a long time. In addition to that, they have England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, who can chip in with the ball as well if needed.
RCB’s lack of bowling experience was exposed in the very first game. Perry, Heather Knight and Devine don’t bowl much and their strike bowlers Renuka Singh and Megan Schutt looked ordinary.
Scroll down to catch all the live updates between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Smriti Mandhana: We would like to bat first. It is looks like a good wicket to bat on and chasing builds pressure. We had a chat in the meeting that thinking about totals would not help, we have to play to our strengths and we will get the big total. One of the top four bat deep and if we can do that then we will post good totals. One change for us.
RCB win the toss and opt to bat first.
If the short boundaries square of the wicket don't make the CCI venue a bit like Sharjah in your view, perhaps the dust storm in view right now will. It's windy out there. Shouldn't effect the things much as we approach toss time.
The other evening saw a total of 386 runs being scored at the Brabourne Stadium during the Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match with 61 boundaries being scored across the two innings.
Earlier on Saturday, The Indian Express had learned that the boundary length during the inaugural WPL at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium, the two venues, will be a maximum of 60 metres, five metres less than what it was during the recently-concluded Women’s T20 World Cup played in South Africa. [Read more]
The fearlessness of Shafali Verma and the class of Meg Lanning combined to put on 162 runs for the first wicket and take Delhi Capitals (DC) to 223 for 2 on a belter of a track with a lightening quick outfield after being put into bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana.
Later, American Tara Norris, the only player from an Associate Member in the tournament, ran through RCB’s middle order with the tournament’s first five-wicket haul as Delhi brushed aside Bangalore by 60 runs in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). [Read more]
Saika Ishaque, the 27-year-old left arm spinner from Bengal might just be the standout player of the tournament if she replicates her performance like the one against Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the tournament. Representing Mumbai Indians, she took 4 wickets for just 11 runs in 3.1 overs. Can she do it against one of the better batting lineups in WPL tonight? We'll find out soon enough.
All eyes tonight will be on the clash between national teammates Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. Kaur, however, will be slightly ahead because of her confident 65 off 30 balls in MI's opening encounter against the GG. The blistering innings had 14 fours and went a long way in establishing the massive 207/5 against the Giants. (READ MORE)
The inexperience of the Banglaore bowlers were in full display against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday when Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma completely annihilated their bowling attack scoring 72 and 84 respectively. After the two openers were sent back, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues took over and easily dealt with the RCB attack. Tonight, they face one of the most potent batting attacks in the entire WPL gainst Mumbai and it'll be interesting to see if they stick to the same XI or ring in some changes.
RCB XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur
MI XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Harmapreet Kaur played a leading role in Mumbai's 143-run mauling of the hapless Gujarat Giants in the opening contest of the tournament. The skipper scored a quickfire 60 to put Mumbai in pole position against Beth Mooney's Giants who were all out for just 64 runs while chasing a 207-run target.
Smriti Mandhana's Bangalore, meanwhile, tried with all their might to chase down Delhi Capitals' 223 but they fell 60 runs short of the target. Mandhana herself got off to a decent start before getting dismissed for 35 and Megan Schutt (30) gave a glimmer of hope to the RCB faithful but ultimately it was a target too far for them.
In perhaps the biggest clash in the inaugural Women's Premier League season, India's captain faces off against India's vice captain as Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians lock horns with Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai already has a victory while Bangalore are searching for theirs. Stay tuned for more live updates from the Brabourne Stadium.