MI vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins the toss, Bangalore to bat first

Mumbai vs Bangalore Live Updates: On Monday, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians will take on Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai Indians have started their campaign in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a thumping 143-run win over Gujarat Giants in the opening match. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first match by 60 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians is one of the strongest teams of this year’s WPL. They have an array of all-rounders in the side with the likes of New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and West Indies player Hayley Matthews, who have been carrying the burden of their respective national sides for a long time. In addition to that, they have England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, who can chip in with the ball as well if needed.

RCB’s lack of bowling experience was exposed in the very first game. Perry, Heather Knight and Devine don’t bowl much and their strike bowlers Renuka Singh and Megan Schutt looked ordinary.

