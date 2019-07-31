Mumbai Indians trade Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for Sherfane Rutherford

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have traded leg-spinner Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford. .

“We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family,” MI owner Akash Ambani said in a statement.

“I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians,” he said

Mayank Markande from Punjab broke through into the Mumbai Indians attack in 2018 season with a stunning debut against Chennai Super Kings, where he ended with figures of 4-0-23-0. Markande continued to impress throughout the season and ended up as Mumbai’s third-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

However, an untimely injury coupled with Rahul Chahar’s eye-catching performances meant that Markande found himself mostly on the bench in the recent season of the IPL.