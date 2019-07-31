Toggle Menu
Mumbai Indians trade Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for Sherfane Rutherfordhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/mumbai-indians-trade-mayank-markande-with-delhi-capitals-for-sherfane-rutherford-5866840/

Mumbai Indians trade Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for Sherfane Rutherford

Mayank Markande from Punjab broke through into the Mumbai Indians attack in 2018 season with a stunning debut against Chennai Super Kings, where he ended with figures of 4-0-23-0.

IPL Transfer, Maryak Markande and Rutherford
MI have released Markande to Delhi Capitals and in return roped in the Guyanese. (IPLT20.com)

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have traded leg-spinner Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford. .

“We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family,” MI owner Akash Ambani said in a statement.

“I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians,” he said

Mayank Markande from Punjab broke through into the Mumbai Indians attack in 2018 season with a stunning debut against Chennai Super Kings, where he ended with figures of 4-0-23-0. Markande continued to impress throughout the season and ended up as Mumbai’s third-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

However, an untimely injury coupled with Rahul Chahar’s eye-catching performances meant that Markande found himself mostly on the bench in the recent season of the IPL.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Suspension is a huge setback, but he will come out of it: Prithvi Shaw’s childhood coach
2 Watch: Shahid Afridi hilariously denies Wahab Riaz second run, caught on stump mic
3 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs BAN Live Score: Kusal Perera departs, SL three down