Mumbai Indians to kick off IPL 2020 on March 29 at Wankhede: Reports

IPL trophy. (Source: PTI Photo) IPL trophy. (Source: PTI Photo)

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start from March 29, 2020 with the reigning champions Mumbai Indians kicking off their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium.

“I am told that the 2020 edition of the IPL will start on March 29 at Wankhede,” said a Delhi Capitals official to IANS.

With an early start for IPL 2020, most Australian, English, and Kiwi players will not be able to offer their services to their franchises for two matches as they will be busy in international duties. A T20I series between Australia and New Zealand has its scheduled end date on March 29, and an England-Sri Lanka Test series will end on March 31.

Speaking to IANS earlier, a senior official of a franchise hoped that the IPL Governing Council will go back to the old format of having double-headers through the tournament and start around April 1.

“See, while the Australia-New Zealand series ends with the final T20I being played on March 29, the second Test of the series between England and Sri Lanka technically ends only on March 31. In such a scenario, you start the season minus your big players and that isn’t a happy occasion. If we do start from April 1, the scenario looks so much better. Hopefully, the IPL GC will see what we are speaking about makes for a consideration,” the official had said.

But looks like the IPL Governing Council is keen on doing away with too many double-headers and want to ensure that fans get the best of viewing time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd