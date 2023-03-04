WPL team analysis: Mumbai Indians have immense depth at the top, but fast bowling could be their undoing

Mumbai Indians SWOT Analysis for WPL 2023: When the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) starts, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians isamong the hot favourites to lift the trophy. The side was assembled for the second highest pricetag of Rs 912.99 crores. They kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Strengths: Mumbai Indians is one of the strongest teams of this year’s WPL. They have an array of all-rounders in the side with the likes of New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and West Indies player Hayley Matthews, who have been carrying the burden of their respective national sides for a long time. In addition to that, they have England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, who can chip in with the ball as well if needed.

The side also has players who can, on any given day, win the game on their own. Indian skipper Harmanpreet is well known for her ability to strike the ball hard and long. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt can be equally devastating on their day. Also, the side has the proper mix of youth and experience. Youngsters like Sonam Yadav, Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Jintimani Kalita and Dhara Gujjar can learn from the legends of the game that comprise the coaching staff: Charlotte Edwards and Jhulan Goswami. This duo can give a lot of inputs from their playing experience particularly when the chips are down.

Weakness: That bowlers win matches in T20 cricket might sound like a cliche. But that doesn’t mean it’s not true. That is where Mumbai Indians lack: the fast bowling department. Apart from Wong, there is no out-and-out quick in the side who can be a genuine new ball bowler or a designated death bowling specialist. The side is dependent on Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur and Kalita to be their go-to seamers. Their pace bowling leader Wong does not have enough experience compared to other WPL sides’ new ball bowlers which may be the Achilles’ heel of the Mumbai side.

Opportunities: The top-order depth of the side is immense. Some of the superstars from the cricketing world might be warming the bench in the early part of the season because of the quality of the player pool available to pick from. Young Indian players like Dhara Gujjar and Priyanka Bala have been eyeing a spot in the Indian domestic setup for a long while. The WPL will provide them with an ideal platform to showcase their skills and learn from the best. Promising spinner Sonam Yadav and seasoned spinner Saika Ishaque can cause problems to any opposition with their ability to spin the ball and vary their pace.

Apart from that, the side consists of some of the most athletic players going around in the game. Harmanpreet, Kerr, and Hayley Matthews are in the side and they are some of the quickest fielders, who can save crucial runs in the game, not to mention take some stunning catches which can turn the game on its head.

Threats: Skipper Harmanpreet’s batting will be crucial for the Mumbai side. Her ability to strike the ball cleanly and change gears when required will be a huge asset. Having said that, her form in recent times has been iffy. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in South Africa, the Indian skipper was averaging 23.60. Her lack of form might be something to ponder for the side.

Injury to seamers might be another aspect where Mumbai’s title aspirations can unravel. As it is, the lack of depth in the department in terms of personnel and experience is an issue for the side. Injuries to any of the seam bowling contingent might be a blow which Mumbai cannot recover from for the season.

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI:

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Dhara Gujjar, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians squad for Women’s Premier League 2023:

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Dhara Gujjar, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht