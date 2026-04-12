Why are Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru players sporting black armbands for their IPL match?

Mumbai Indians players and Royal Challengers Bengaluru players stand in a moment of silence in respect of Singer Asha Bhosle, who passed awayduring Match 20 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 12, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru players were spotted sporting black armbands in their match on Sunday at the Wankhede. This was a way for them to pay respects to the legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle who passed away at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. There was also a minute’s silence observed at the Wankhede to pay respects to the 92-year-old.

“IPL pays tribute to legendary music icon Asha Bhosale, whose timeless voice defined generations and enriched India’s cultural heritage. Players from @mipaltan and @RCBTweets wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence before Match 20 in her honour. Her legacy will continue to resonate across eras,” the official IPL account posted. Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey that spanned over eight decades.