Why are Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru players sporting black armbands for their IPL match?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru players were spotted sporting black armbands in their match on Sunday at the Wankhede. This was a way for them to pay respects to the legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle who passed away at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. There was also a minute’s silence observed at the Wankhede to pay respects to the 92-year-old.
“IPL pays tribute to legendary music icon Asha Bhosale, whose timeless voice defined generations and enriched India’s cultural heritage. Players from @mipaltan and @RCBTweets wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence before Match 20 in her honour. Her legacy will continue to resonate across eras,” the official IPL account posted. Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey that spanned over eight decades.
Asha Bhosle’s funetal will be held on Monday. Talking to reporters outside the hospital, her son Anand Bhosle said, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”
TATA IPL pays tribute to legendary music icon Asha Bhosale, whose timeless voice defined generations and enriched India’s cultural heritage.
Players from @mipaltan and @RCBTweets wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence before Match 20 in her honour.
Her legacy will… pic.twitter.com/0GT8kaphGc
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2026
Around 50 police personnel have been deployed near Breach Candy Hospital to maintain law and order. Security arrangements are being planned for the funeral, including deployments along the route from Asha Bhosle’s residence to Shivaji Park and at Dadar station to manage expected crowds.
Funeral preparations will be organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, with police deployment planned at the venue. The list of VIPs and VVIPs expected to visit the residence of Asha Bhosle, as well as those attending the funeral at Shivaji Park, is yet to be finalised. “Once the details are confirmed, police personnel will be deployed along the route from her residence to Shivaji Park,” the officer added.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.