MI replace Mitchell Santner with Keshav Maharaj for remainder of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians have announced signing South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as replacement for New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner for the remainder of the ongoing 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Santner has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding during MI’s last match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 owing to a left shoulder injury,” the five-time IPL champions said in a statement.

“Santner sustained the injury during MI’s last home game against Chennai Super Kings while attempting a catch near the boundary. Maharaj, an experienced left-arm spinner, recently featured in the T20I series against New Zealand. He has featured in two IPL matches, representing Rajasthan Royals in 2024. He joins MI for a fee of INR 75 lakh,” they further said.

Santner sustained the injury while taking a stunning diving catch to send back CSK’s Kartik Sharma off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. That turned out to be his last piece of action this season though as he hit his shoulder and head on the ground. As a result of the latter, MI were eligible to bring in a concussion substitute and Santner was replaced by Shardul Thakur. MI head coach Jayawardene later said that Santner had been taken for scans after he felt of not being “stable”.

“I think he hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizziness so he was lying down. Yes, the ice (pack) was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn’t stable so we took him for a scan in that situation,” Jayawardene told reporters after the match. MI will next be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

This will be just the second time that Maharaj will feature in the IPL, if he is selected. The South African played for Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 season but ended up playing just two matches.