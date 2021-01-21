Mumbai Indians IPL 2021: Full list of retained and released players

MI IPL 2021 retained and released players: Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, have stuck to their promise of retaining most of their team, made in the immediate aftermath of their triumph in the 2020 IPL.

However, an era has ended at MI with the release of Lasith Malinga. Fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile have all been released, suggesting that MI could make a big bid for another foreign bowler in the next auction.

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh

