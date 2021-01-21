scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021: Full list of retained and released players

MI IPL 2021 retained and released players list: An era has ended at MI with the release of Lasith Malinga. Fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile have all been released.

By: Sports Desk | January 21, 2021 4:37:31 pm
Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Players List (BCCI)

MI IPL 2021 retained and released players: Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, have stuck to their promise of retaining most of their team, made in the immediate aftermath of their triumph in the 2020 IPL.

However, an era has ended at MI with the release of Lasith Malinga. Fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile have all been released, suggesting that MI could make a big bid for another foreign bowler in the next auction.

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

READ | IPL 2021 Retained and Released Players for all 8 teams: Full List

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Moments to cherish: India’s remarkable 3-wicket win in Brisbane to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 21: Latest News