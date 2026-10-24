Mumbai Indians appoint Kieron Pollard as head coach

Mumbai Indians have announced former West Indies captain and franchise great Kieron Pollard as their new head coach. Pollard takes over from Mahela Jayawardene, whose departure from the franchise after a nearly decade-long association was announced last week.

“MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold,” said Pollard in a statement from the franchise.