Mumbai Indians appoint Kieron Pollard as head coach

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Mumbai Indians have announced former West Indies captain and franchise great Kieron Pollard as their new head coach. Pollard takes over from Mahela Jayawardene, whose departure from the franchise after a nearly decade-long association was announced last week.
“MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold,” said Pollard in a statement from the franchise.
One of the most succesfull players of all time in the history of the IPL, Pollard joined MI in 2010 as a highly sought-after youngster. Over the years, he became part of the core that went on to establish itself as the most succesfull team in the history of the IPL along with the Chennai Super Kings. Pollard won the IPL with MI in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He also won the Champions League T20 in 2011 and 2013.
“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game. We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as Head Coach,” said franchise co-owner Nita Ambani in the statement.
More to come…