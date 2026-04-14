‘Mumbai’s only issue is Hardik Pandya’s captaincy’: Former India opener slams MI skipper’s tactics in RCB defeat

Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh minced no words as he squarely blamed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya for his team’s IPL 2026 defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Ramesh criticised Pandya’s tactics in the eventual 22-run defeat and insisted that the all-rounder’s decision-making is currently the only glaring issue with the five-time champions, who have now lost three games in a row.

“MI’s only issue is Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Hardik, the player, is at the upper echelon but remains mediocre as captain. He made a huge error by using two overs of Bumrah in the power play. Yes, the other bowlers were getting smashed, so Hardik was desperate. But Bumrah bowled his second over in the sixth over of the innings and came back only in the 17th over. It means your best bowler wasn’t in the contest for 60 deliveries.”