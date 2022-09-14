scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Mumbai Indians elevate Jayawardene, Zaheer to new central roles

Jayawardene will be providing senior leadership to the group's cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team's coaching and support structures.

cricket, IPL, rohit sharma, MI coach, mahela Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene. (Photo: Twitter/MI)

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Wednesday elevated former players Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to new roles of global head of performance and global head of cricket development respectively.

The appointments were a part of MI’s central expansion plan.

According to a MI statement, Jayawardene will be providing senior leadership to the group’s cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team’s coaching and support structures.

He will work closely with the team’s head coaches to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket, and implementation of best practices set by the franchise.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

Zaheer, on the other hand, will be responsible for player development, building MI’s robust program around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, which has been core to the franchise’s philosophy and success. Each geography comes with its unique set of challenges and Zaheer’s elevated role will play an important part in helping MI teams across the globe.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI’s global cricket operations. Mrs Ambani and Akash’s leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong cohesive global brand of cricket,” Jayawardene said.

“I am humbled to take on this new role and thank Mrs Nita Ambani and Akash for their faith in me. MI has been home for me as a player and as a coaching team member, and now as we embark on a new journey. I look ahead to working closely with all the stakeholders in the global network to unearth new potential that can join the family,” Zaheer added.

Advertisement

Jayawardene served as the head coach for MI, while Zaheer was the director of cricket operations.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:27:35 pm
Next Story

China’s Zhejiang province on high alert ahead of Typhoon Muifa

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
No local support, may suspend Agnipath rallies: Army to Punjab

No local support, may suspend Agnipath rallies: Army to Punjab

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

The solution to India’s stunted improvement on HDI: Improving access to quality education
Opinion

The solution to India’s stunted improvement on HDI: Improving access to quality education

Premium
Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution to problems of health begins to take shape

From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution to problems of health begins to take shape

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 14: Latest News