Mumbai Indians continue overhaul of coaching setup as Malinga, Mhambrey depart

Mumbai Indians have parted ways with Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson, making the move official with a social media post thanking the trio for their contributions. This comes just days after the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions parted ways with head coach Mahela Jaywardene with West Indies’ Kieron Pollard appointed as head coach.

“Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men’s team coaching setup,” Mumbai said while thanking each of them for their commitment, contribution and service to the franchise.

Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise’s history. He spearheaded Mumbai’s bowling attack and played a defining role in four of Mumbai’s IPL title triumphs besides the 2011 Champions League T20 victory. After retiring, Malinga returned as a mentor and coach for Mumbai Indians.