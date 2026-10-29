Mumbai Indians continue overhaul of coaching setup as Malinga, Mhambrey depart

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Mumbai Indians have parted ways with Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson, making the move official with a social media post thanking the trio for their contributions. This comes just days after the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions parted ways with head coach Mahela Jaywardene with West Indies’ Kieron Pollard appointed as head coach.
“Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men’s team coaching setup,” Mumbai said while thanking each of them for their commitment, contribution and service to the franchise.
Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise’s history. He spearheaded Mumbai’s bowling attack and played a defining role in four of Mumbai’s IPL title triumphs besides the 2011 Champions League T20 victory. After retiring, Malinga returned as a mentor and coach for Mumbai Indians.
“Lasith’s journey with Mumbai Indians has been truly special. His passion, competitive spirit and commitment to the team have inspired generations of players. His legacy will forever remain an important part of Mumbai Indians,” the franchise said in a statement.
Mhambrey meanwhile shared a long association with Mumbai Indians, first from 2010 to 2017 before subsequently returning in 2024.
“Across both spells, Paras has brought immense experience, dedication and a deep understanding of the MI culture. His contribution to developing and nurturing the team’s bowling talent, along with the relationships he has built over the years, has been greatly appreciated,’ Mumbai said in the statement.
Carl Hopkinson had joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season, bringing valuable international experience from his time with the England men’s team.
“His professionalism, expertise and commitment to improving the team’s fielding standards have been valued throughout his time with the franchise,” MI said.
Mumbai Indians went on to add: “Mumbai Indians extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lasith, Paras and Carl for their contributions to the team and the wider MI family. Their commitment, the relationships they have built and the memories they have helped create will always be part of our journey. We wish each of them the very best in their future endeavours. Once MI, Always MI.”