Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur scores first half century of WPL

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a blistering innings to score the first half century of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

Kaur, who came to the crease after Yastika Bhatia (1), Hayley Matthews (47) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (23) had gone back to hut, started her innings like a house on fire with a first-ball four to Sneh Rana.

She would go on to hit 11 fours to bring up a quickfire 50 in 22 balls as the Giants bowler struggled to stop her. Ultimately her innings would come to an end after she was caught by Dayalan Hemalatha off Rana’s ball in the 17th over but not before she had scored 65 runs from just 30 balls which included 14 fours.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur helps MI cross 💯#MI are 103/3 after 12 overs. What target do you reckon Gujarat Giants will have to chase?#TATAWPL | #GGvMI pic.twitter.com/cqyn3k1uef — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

The MI finished with a massive 207/5, giving the Giants a tall mountain to climb in the second innings.

Mumbai Indians on Monday had confirmed that Kaur would be their captain for the season and she did not disappoint with a skipper’s knock against the Giants on Saturday.

Naam ke piche Kaur Hai Log Khete Usse Thor Hai!!💥

What a way to start the #TataWPL

Just brilliant 👏🏼@ImHarmanpreet — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 4, 2023

Kaur, who recently led India to the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup before losing to Australia, is the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is. She was bought by the Mumbai Indians franchise for Rs 1.80 crore in the WPL auction last month.

After she had been bought by the MI on February 13, Kaur had said, “It feels great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing really well in the IPL and I also have an opportunity to be a part of the MI team and I hope we’ll make a good team and we’ll do what we are there to do.”