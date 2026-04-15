Mumbai Indians await medical staff’s update on Rohit Sharma ahead of big clash vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians are still waiting on an update on veteran Rohit Sharma on the eve of what could be a crucial match in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Punjab Kings. Rohit had limped off after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring in last Sunday’s match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he limped off the field in MI’s chase of a mammoth target of 241 against RCB. MI went on to lose the match by 18 runs. “The medical staff is assessing him. An official update will be given when available,” a team official said about Rohit.