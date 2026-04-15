Mumbai Indians await medical staff’s update on Rohit Sharma ahead of big clash vs Punjab Kings

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Mumbai Indians are still waiting on an update on veteran Rohit Sharma on the eve of what could be a crucial match in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Punjab Kings. Rohit had limped off after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring in last Sunday’s match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
He was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he limped off the field in MI’s chase of a mammoth target of 241 against RCB. MI went on to lose the match by 18 runs. “The medical staff is assessing him. An official update will be given when available,” a team official said about Rohit.
Rohit seemed to be fine for much of the game and fielded for the entirety of the RCB innings. He was running normally for the first four overs of the MI chase. The 38-year-old started limping while running a leg bye off the fourth ball of the fifth over. He was looking just as ginger taking a single next ball and received some treatment before the start of the next over. Despite that, Rohit seemed to be in trouble as he took strike off the first ball and then went off the field after blocking out the second.
It has been an underwhelming start to the season for the five-time champions. While MI broke a 13-year winless run in season-opening games, they have since gone on to lose three consecutive matches. The run has left them ninth on the table with two points in four matches. They were eighth until Tuesday, when Chennai Super Kings beat bottom-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and thusm recorded their second consecutive victory of the season. The result helped them jump past MI on the table.
If MI don’t beat Punjab Kings on Thursday, they will remain ninth and thus fall two full points behind fourth place. MI’s batting lineup has been underwhelming thus far and Rohit has been their highest scorer. The former MI captain has scored 137 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 165.06.
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