Mumbai Indians announce coaches for IPL 2027: Uthappa, McClenaghan return

Mumbai Indians on Friday announced a set of new coaches for the IPL 2027 season, with Robin Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni returning to the franchise they had once represented in the tournament.

While Uthappa was appointed as the batting coach, former New Zealand pacer McClenaghan will take over as the bowling coach from Lasith Malinga. Former India fielding coach T Dilip was named as the new fielding coach for the five-time winners, while Kulkarni was named the new development bowling coach.

This will be Uthappa’s first major coaching stint in the IPL, having previously represented MI in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. McClenaghan relished a fruitful stint between 2015 and 2020 with MI, becoming a part of four title-winning campaigns. Former Mumbai seamer Kulkarni, too, represented MI in multiple stints, having won the title in 2013 and 2020.