scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Mumbai Indians appoint J Arunkumar as assistant batting coach

A right-handed opening batter and a veteran of over 100 first class games, Arunkumar represented Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit for 16 years from 1993 to 2008.

𝐀𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡Arun Jagadeesh's coaching resume also includes stints in the IPL, head coach of Puducherry for the 2019-20 season, and chief coach of the USA national cricket team from 2020 onwards. (Twitter/MumbaiIndians)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

J Arunkumar, a heavyweight in the domestic circuit in the 1990s and 2000s, has been appointed as the assistant batting coach of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

A right-handed opening batter and a veteran of over 100 first class games, Arunkumar represented Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit for 16 years from 1993 to 2008.

After retirement, he turned to coaching, and was the batting coach of the Karnataka side when they won their back-to-back titles in the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

His coaching resume also includes stints in the IPL, head coach of Puducherry for the 2019-20 season, and chief coach of the USA national cricket team from 2020 onwards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent franchise with seven titles, which includes a record five trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:35 IST
Next Story

‘As actors, we are scrutinised for films and also on a personal level; this can negatively impact mental health’: Janhvi Kapoor

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 28: Latest News
close