Mumbai Indians announce Harmanpreet Kaur as captain for WPL

Mumbai Indians on Monday confirmed that India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur would be leading them in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled to begin from March 4.

Kaur, who recently led India to the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup before losing to Australia, is the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is. She was bought by the Mumbai Indians franchise for Rs 1.80 crore in the WPL auction last month.

The Mumbai-based outfit will play their first match against Gujarat Giants on March 4 in the opening contest of the WPL.

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians' first-ever women's cricket team. She will inspire our team to play their best cricket." – Mrs. Nita M. Ambani

MI owner Nita Ambani said,” We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!”

After she had been bought by the MI on February 13, Kaur had said, “It feels great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing really well in the IPL and I also have an opportunity to be a part of the MI team and I hope we’ll make a good team and we’ll do what we are there to do.”

“I think it’s a gamechanger for all of us. To experience this pressure for the first time, I am very excited and at the same time it will entirely change women’s cricket, not only in India but even in world cricket. It’s a great initiative and we are all looking forward to that. How then men’s team were doing for MI, we will also like to contribute the same way,” she had added back then.