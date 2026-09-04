MCA plans docu-series on Mumbai’s upcoming domestic season

The Mumbai Cricket Association plans to film a docu-series in the mould of The Test, the Amazon Prime series on Australia’s cricket seasons. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to grant permission to document their upcoming domestic season. The association plans to film a docu-series in the mould of The Test, the Amazon Prime series on Australia’s cricket seasons, or a documentary, on the most successful and storied domestic side in the country.

“We have requested for a few permissions from the BCCI as we want to document the entire season of the Mumbai senior team,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik told The Indian Express. “Whether it takes the form of a web series or a documentary will be decided as we progress, but the idea is to give fans a unique look at what goes on behind the scenes with the Mumbai team throughout the season,” he added.