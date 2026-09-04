MCA plans docu-series on Mumbai’s upcoming domestic season

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to grant permission to document their upcoming domestic season. The association plans to film a docu-series in the mould of The Test, the Amazon Prime series on Australia’s cricket seasons, or a documentary, on the most successful and storied domestic side in the country.
“We have requested for a few permissions from the BCCI as we want to document the entire season of the Mumbai senior team,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik told The Indian Express. “Whether it takes the form of a web series or a documentary will be decided as we progress, but the idea is to give fans a unique look at what goes on behind the scenes with the Mumbai team throughout the season,” he added.
ALSO READ | Review meeting: BCCI promises kinder FTP cycle, rest between series and tour games
The vision, Naik said, was to showcase Mumbai’s rich cricketing heritage to the world. “We want to capture the journey from Day 1 of our senior team’s preparations for the Ranji Trophy right through to the final match of the season. Mumbai cricket has such a rich heritage, and we felt, ‘why not showcase it to the world?’ Let people see what goes into the making of a 42-time Ranji Trophy champion side.”
MCA is expecting a positive response from the board. It is learnt that their staff executives met BCCI chief executive officer Hemang Amin for permission. It was the first time any association had come up with such a proposal.
If passed, the MCA will cover Mumbai senior team from the day they begin their practice session and will follow players’ journey too. The Ranji Trophy season is about to kick start from next month followed by Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is learnt that MCA is planning to monetise by selling it to OTT platforms.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.