Mumbai Cricket Association to soon register its ‘new’ constitution

Monday, September 03, 2018
The MCA Committee of Administrators (CoA) called a meeting of the Managing Commitee members to take a call on the matter, it is understood.  

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: September 3, 2018 9:14:17 pm
Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will soon be registering its ‘new’ constitution that incorporates the Lodha Committee reforms.(Representational Image) 
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will soon be registering its ‘new’ constitution that incorporates the Lodha Committee reforms with the Charity Commissioner, a top official said Monday. The MCA Committee of Administrators (CoA) comprising Justices (retd) Hemant Gokhale and V M Kanade Monday called a meeting of the Managing Commitee members to take a call on the matter, it is understood.

“The MCA will be putting up the revised draft of the ‘new’ Constitution on its website for three days. If the members still have any suggestions, they can give us. We will register the new Constitution with the Charity Commissioner, most likely in the next week,” the official, who attended the meeting, told PTI on condition on anonymity.

The BCCI on August 21 had registered its new constitution with the Registrar of Societies of Tamil Nadu in Chennai, paving the way for its Committee of Administrators (CoA) to chalk out a roadmap for conducting elections.

The BCCI CoA had said the state associations have to conform to the judgement of the Supreme Court and report compliance within 30 days. The Lodha panel has recommended wide-ranging structural and administrative reforms in the BCCI and its affiliates.

