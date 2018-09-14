Mumbai Cricket Association registers new constitution with Charity Commissioner

BCCI had registered its new constitution under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975. (Representational Image) BCCI had registered its new constitution under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has registered its new constitution, which incorporates Lodha Committee reforms, a senior official said Friday. “The new constitution has been registered with the Registrar of Societies, Maharashtra, and also with the Charity Commissioner on Wednesday,” the official said.

On September 3, the MCA Committee of Administrators -comprising retired judges Hemant Gokhale and V M Kanade – had given three days time for the members to give their suggestions in this regard following a meeting with the Managing Committee members.

After the Supreme Court directive, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had registered its new constitution under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

After registration of the BCCI constitution, the state associations were asked to register their new constitutions in a month’s time.

