Mumbai Cricket Association, under Ajinkya Naik, turns to AI for coaching

THE Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its coaching methods. The MCA has tied up with Level Up Sportslytics, a Singapore-based AI company, which will work with its coaches at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy in BKC. The MCA is the first association to use AI in its coaching.

“We need to change as per the time. Technology has played an important role behind the scene and it’s showing us what it can do to reach any goal. We are trying to adopt AI in our daily nets session and we will see how it benefits our coaches and players to excel. It’s just a pilot project now. We will be taking feedback from coaches and players on how it has helped them,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.