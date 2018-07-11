Mumbai coach selection process delayed

After failing to reach a decision on appointment of Ranji team’s coach during its meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Cricket Improvement Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will meet again on Thursday.

CIC members, former pacers Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Raju Kulkarni, along with former Mumbai players Kiran Mokashi and Sahil Kukreja, interviewed aspirants for the posts of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams.

“Today, we held a meeting for selection of Mumbai Ranji and Under 19 coach and after a thorough discussion on a personal level with all coaches, CIC members decided that they will need more time to come to a conclusion. So they will continue the meeting tomorrow,” MCA official Unmesh Khanvilkar told reporters.

It is understood that former India off-spinner Romesh Powar, ex-Mumbai stumper Vinayak Samant and former Rajasthan coach Pradeep Sundaram, who had applied for the post of Ranji coach, appeared in person for the interview.

“They have said we need more time, it’s an important post. So three people have been short-listed. It’s not just the question of Ranji trophy and U-19, they want to restructure the complete academy,” Khanvilkar said.

Former India batsman Praveen Amre has not applied for the post, he added.

