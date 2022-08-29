scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Mumbai City storm into quarterfinals in maiden Durand Cup appearance

Both the teams take on Indian Navy in their concluding group league matches on August 31 and September 5 respectively.

Glimpse from the match between Mumbai City FC and Rajasthan FC. (Twitter/Durand Cup)

Former Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC thrashed Rajasthan United 5-1 to seal a quarterfinal berth in the Durand Cup football tournament .

Showing a lot of urgency, the Des Buckingham’s side raced to a 3-0 lead within 36 minutes, with goals from Greg Stewart (10th minute), Lallianzuala Chhangte (18th) and Mehtab Singh to take it beyond the reach of the I-League outfit.

Ahmed Jahouh (63rd) and substitute Vikram Pratap Singh (90+2) combined to ensure Mumbai City’s knockout qualification in their maiden appearance in Asia’s oldest football tournament. Gyanmar Nikum (67th) scored the lone consolation goal for the Rajasthan side who looked a far cry from the spirited team that shocked ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 and played out a goalless draw against East Bengal.

The Islanders now have seven points from three matches to go up the table with one match in hand. ATKMB and Rajasthan United, who both have four points from three matches, will now fight for the second quarterfinal spot from group B.

Both the teams take on Indian Navy in their concluding group league matches on August 31 and September 5 respectively. Rajasthan United, who are ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan on head to head, will have the edge taking on the minnows Indian Navy on the last day of league round.

