Mumbai break 92-year-old record for the highest margin of victory

Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by 725 runs

Mumbai broke the world record for the highest margin of victory in the history of first-class cricket as they defeated Uttarakhand by 725 runs on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. They 41-time champions will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh in the semifinals.

Mumbai went past New South Wales’ 92-year-old Sheffield Shield record when they beat Queensland by 685 runs. In the Ranji Trophy, the previous record for the highest margin for victory was held by Bengal, who had defeated Odisha by 540 runs in 1953-54.

Mumbai declared their second innings at 261/3. Chasing the 794-run target, Uttarakhand were bundled out for just 69 in the second innings.

For Mumbai, Dhawal Kulkarni (3/11), Shams Mulani (3/15) and Tanush Kotian (3/13) shared the spoils. Suved Parkar, who scored 252 runs on his debut, was adjudged as the player of the match.

After securing a massive 533-run lead, Mumbai posted 261/3 on the board against Uttarakhand as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a ton & captain Prithvi Shaw & Armaan Jaffer chipped in with fifties.

Brief Scores: Mumbai: 647 for 8 dec & 261 for 3 dec vs Uttarakhand 114 & 69 (Khurana 25*’ Kulkarni 3/11, Kotian 3/13, Mulani 3/15)

Bengal lead by 551 runs

Sayan Mondal (4/71) and Shahbaz Ahmed (4/51) shared eight wickets between them to bowl Jharkhand out for 298 runs in the first innings and had almost cemented their place in the semifinals. Virat Singh (113 not out) fought the lone battle for Jharkhand.

On Thursday, Bengal broke a 129-year-old record with all nine batters scoring a half-century in a single inning.

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran didn’t enforce the follow on and Bengal, in their second essay, were 76 for 3 at stumps on Day 4. Anustup Majumdar (22 not out) and Manoj Tiwary (12 not out) were at the crease. Shahbaz Nadeem (3/18) was again the pick of the bowler for Jharkhand.

Brief Scores: Bengal 773 for 7 dec & 76 for 3 (Anustup Majumdar 22 not out; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/18) vs Jharkhand 298 all out (Virat Singh 113 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 53; Sayan Mondal 4/71, Shahbaz Ahmed 4/51)