scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

‘Mum loved watching this and felt very touched’: Pat Cummins on Barmy Army’s tribute to his seriously ill mother

The England’s Supporters’ Group ‘The Barmy Army’ on Saturday posted a heartwarming video where a rendition of the song, ‘ Maria’ from the movie, West Side Story was played in support of Cummins’ mother Maria, who recently entered palliative care.

Barmy Army, Pat Cummins, IND vs AUS, Pat CUmmins, Barmy Army tribute to Cummins motherPat Cummins responded to Barmy Army's tribute to his mother. (Videograb)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who left India for home after the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, has responded to England’s Barmy Army’s heartfelt tribute to his seriously ill mother.

Responding to the Barmy Army video, Cummins wrote on Twitter,” This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️.”

The England’s Supporters’ Group ‘The Barmy Army’ on Saturday posted a heartwarming video where a rendition of the song, ‘ Maria’ from the movie, West Side Story was played in support of Cummins’ mother Maria, who recently entered palliative care.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family,” Cummins said. “I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding,” said Cummins.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith will lead the Aussie side in the third Test starting from March 1.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It will be the third time Smith has led the Test side since his reinstatement as vice-captain in 2021. Smith has filled in as skipper for two Tests that Cummins has been unavailable for – both of which have been in Adelaide.

Also Read
'Main coach thodi hu': Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press ...
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Azam Kham, Moin Khan, PSL
PSL: Azam Khan tonks 42-ball 97 to leave father Moin Khan and his team Qu...
Harbhajan Singh, bhajji, Harbhajan Singh retirement, Harbhajan Singh india, india Harbhajan Singh sports news, indian express
Team India can have two coaches... bring in someone who understands the d...

Smith was captain for 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018, including Australia’s most recent Test tour of India in 2017, in which he has scored three centuries.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:31 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Aiport, other developmental projects in Karnataka today

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 27: Latest News
close