‘Mum loved watching this and felt very touched’: Pat Cummins on Barmy Army’s tribute to his seriously ill mother

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who left India for home after the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, has responded to England’s Barmy Army’s heartfelt tribute to his seriously ill mother.

Responding to the Barmy Army video, Cummins wrote on Twitter,” This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️.”

The England’s Supporters’ Group ‘The Barmy Army’ on Saturday posted a heartwarming video where a rendition of the song, ‘ Maria’ from the movie, West Side Story was played in support of Cummins’ mother Maria, who recently entered palliative care.

This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️ https://t.co/A1iwnJSUYn — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 27, 2023

“I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family,” Cummins said. “I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding,” said Cummins.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith will lead the Aussie side in the third Test starting from March 1.



It will be the third time Smith has led the Test side since his reinstatement as vice-captain in 2021. Smith has filled in as skipper for two Tests that Cummins has been unavailable for – both of which have been in Adelaide.

Smith was captain for 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018, including Australia’s most recent Test tour of India in 2017, in which he has scored three centuries.