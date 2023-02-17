scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2023: Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan in the middle

PSL 2023 Multan Vs Peshawar Live Score Updates: MS vs PSZ from Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

By: Sports Desk
February 17, 2023 18:31 IST
Multan Vs Peshawar PSL 2023 LivePSL 2023 Match Updates, MS vs PSZ Live Updates: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 5 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

PSL 2023 Live Score, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first. Still early in days in the tournament, however, Multan is on the top of the table. Peshawar has recently won a nail-biting contest against Karachi Kings. Both Multan and Peshawar will be looking to get two points and gain an early advantage in the tournament. The narrative of who will outscore who amongst Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be fascinating to watch

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

Live Blog

Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between MS vs PSZ from Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

18:26 (IST)17 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Let's go

It is a nice pleasant evening here at Multan. The home side will be taking on Peshawar. The crowd is building up nicely. We are going to have a cracker. The pitch looks to be superb. The fans will be hoping for both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to score some runs however, in the end, the home side to get the two points. Both sides are filled with brutal hitters fasten your seat belts for plenty of boundaries and sixes. 

18:08 (IST)17 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Peshawar Zalmi win the toss and opts to field first
17:52 (IST)17 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Showdown in Multan
17:45 (IST)17 Feb 2023
PSL Live: Welcome everyone

Welcome to the live updates of the high-octane PSL clash between Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi. Still early in days in the tournament, however, Multan is on the top of the table. Peshawar has recently won a nail-biting contest against Karachi Kings. Both Multan and Peshawar will be looking to get two points and gain an early advantage in the tournament. The narrative of who will outscore who amongst Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be fascinating to watch. Stay with us for all the absorbing cricket that is about to follow. 

Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Qadir, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Sherfane Rutherford, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal

Multan Sultans Squad: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Ilyas, Anwar Ali

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 17:16 IST
