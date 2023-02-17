Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2023: Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan in the middle

PSL 2023 Live Score, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first. Still early in days in the tournament, however, Multan is on the top of the table. Peshawar has recently won a nail-biting contest against Karachi Kings. Both Multan and Peshawar will be looking to get two points and gain an early advantage in the tournament. The narrative of who will outscore who amongst Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be fascinating to watch
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem
It is a nice pleasant evening here at Multan. The home side will be taking on Peshawar. The crowd is building up nicely. We are going to have a cracker. The pitch looks to be superb. The fans will be hoping for both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to score some runs however, in the end, the home side to get the two points. Both sides are filled with brutal hitters fasten your seat belts for plenty of boundaries and sixes.
Welcome to the live updates of the high-octane PSL clash between Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi. Still early in days in the tournament, however, Multan is on the top of the table. Peshawar has recently won a nail-biting contest against Karachi Kings. Both Multan and Peshawar will be looking to get two points and gain an early advantage in the tournament. The narrative of who will outscore who amongst Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be fascinating to watch. Stay with us for all the absorbing cricket that is about to follow.