Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2023: Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan in the middle

PSL Live: Welcome everyone

Welcome to the live updates of the high-octane PSL clash between Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi. Still early in days in the tournament, however, Multan is on the top of the table. Peshawar has recently won a nail-biting contest against Karachi Kings. Both Multan and Peshawar will be looking to get two points and gain an early advantage in the tournament. The narrative of who will outscore who amongst Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be fascinating to watch. Stay with us for all the absorbing cricket that is about to follow.