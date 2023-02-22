Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score PSL 2023: Toss, team news coming up as MS host KK

PSL 2023 Live Score, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Updates: Multan Sultans (MUL) will clash against Karachi Kings (KAR) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Multan Sultans are at the top of the 2023 Pakistan Super League table after four matches, with three wins and a whooping net run rate of +2.107. Having lost their first match to Lahore Qalandars by just the one run margin, they went on to beat Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings on the other hand, lost their opening two matches to Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United before winning back to back games against Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Follow live score updates from Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match