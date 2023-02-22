scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score PSL 2023: Toss, team news coming up as MS host KK

PSL 2023, MUL vs KAR Live Score Updates: Imad Wasim and Mohammad Rizwan at Multan Cricket Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
February 22, 2023 17:58 IST
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live: MUL vs KAR in Pakistan Super LeaguePSL 2023 Match Updates, MUL vs KAR Live Scorecard: Multan Sultans (MUL) clash against Karachi Kings (KAR).

PSL 2023 Live Score, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Updates: Multan Sultans (MUL) will clash against Karachi Kings (KAR) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Multan Sultans are at the top of the 2023 Pakistan Super League table after four matches, with three wins and a whooping net run rate of +2.107. Having lost their first match to Lahore Qalandars by just the one run margin, they went on to beat Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings on the other hand, lost their opening two matches to Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United before winning back to back games against Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Follow live score updates from Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match

Live Blog

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2023: Follow live score and updates from Multan Cricket Stadium. 

17:47 (IST)22 Feb 2023
PSL 2023: How have Karachi fared?

Karachi Kings are placed at the 3rd spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 points table with one win and 3 losses from their 4 matches of the league. The team has 2 points. Shoaib Malik is the top run-scorer for Karachi Kings with 151 runs at a strike rate of 151. He has struck 5 sixes and 14 fours. Imad Wasim has also made 120 runs at a strike rate of 171.

17:24 (IST)22 Feb 2023
PSL 2023: Battle of the bests

Best Batters (Runs Scored) – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans), Shoaib Malik (Karachi Kings)

Best Bowlers (Wickets taken) – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings)

17:11 (IST)22 Feb 2023
PSL 2023: Watch the Kings land in style

17:09 (IST)22 Feb 2023
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings Possible XI

Wade, Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Cutting, Irfan Khan, Yamin, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Akif

17:06 (IST)22 Feb 2023
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans Possible XI

Masood, Rizwan, Rossouw, Miller, Pollard, Khushdil, Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ilyas, Ihsanullah

17:05 (IST)22 Feb 2023
PSL 2023: Multan on top

Multan Sultans are sitting pretty at the top of the tree in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 points table with 3 wins and one loss from their 4 matches of the league. Currently they have 6 points.

17:04 (IST)22 Feb 2023
PSL 2023: Hello and Welcome

It's Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings today in match 11 of the PSL (Pakistan Super League) which will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. Stay tuned for live updates as we build up to the game.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

Karachi Kings Squad: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Umar

Multan Sultans Squad: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas, Anwar Ali, Akeal Hosein, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar

Lahore beat Quetta by 63 runs

David Wiese and Shaheen Shah Afridi both claimed three wickets each in Lahore's win over Quetta. (PSL/Twitter)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/22) and David Wiese (3/23) were among the wickets as Lahore Qalandars bested Quetta Gladiators by 63-runs in their third match of the 2023 Pakistan Super League season.

Shai Hope (47 off 32) and Sikandar Raza (32 off 16) powered Lahore Qalandars to 198/6 inside their 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. [Read more]

