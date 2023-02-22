Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score PSL 2023: Toss, team news coming up as MS host KK

PSL 2023 Live Score, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Updates: Multan Sultans (MUL) will clash against Karachi Kings (KAR) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Multan Sultans are at the top of the 2023 Pakistan Super League table after four matches, with three wins and a whooping net run rate of +2.107. Having lost their first match to Lahore Qalandars by just the one run margin, they went on to beat Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.
Karachi Kings on the other hand, lost their opening two matches to Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United before winning back to back games against Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.
Follow live score updates from Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match
Karachi Kings are placed at the 3rd spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 points table with one win and 3 losses from their 4 matches of the league. The team has 2 points. Shoaib Malik is the top run-scorer for Karachi Kings with 151 runs at a strike rate of 151. He has struck 5 sixes and 14 fours. Imad Wasim has also made 120 runs at a strike rate of 171.
Best Batters (Runs Scored) – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans), Shoaib Malik (Karachi Kings)
Best Bowlers (Wickets taken) – Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings)
Wade, Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Cutting, Irfan Khan, Yamin, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Akif
Masood, Rizwan, Rossouw, Miller, Pollard, Khushdil, Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ilyas, Ihsanullah
Multan Sultans are sitting pretty at the top of the tree in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 points table with 3 wins and one loss from their 4 matches of the league. Currently they have 6 points.
It's Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings today in match 11 of the PSL (Pakistan Super League) which will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. Stay tuned for live updates as we build up to the game.