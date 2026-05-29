Mullanpur weather update, GT vs RR IPL 2026: Will rain affect Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh today?

Mullanpur weather update, GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Steady rain showers could play spoilsport during the qualifier 2 shootout between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals tonight.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 29, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Mullanpur weather, GT vs RR IPL 2026: Rain could affect the Qualifier 2 match today. (CREIMAS)Mullanpur weather, GT vs RR IPL 2026: Rain could affect the Qualifier 2 match today. (CREIMAS)
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Mullanpur weather update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are expected to lock horns in a high-octane clash in Mullanpur on Friday, with a spot in the IPL 2026 final up for grabs.

While fans will be expecting another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi whirlwind, there is also the looming possibility of rain affecting the contest today. Gujarat are eyeing their third final in four years, while RR are aiming for a third final in 19 editions of the tournament.

Mullanpur weather today, May 29 2026

According to the BBC weather forecast, light rain showers are expected consistently throughout the evening at the Chandigarh venue. Rainfall chances are expected to spike up to 40 percent around 9:30 PM IST and hold steady for the next three hours, raising the possibility of a rain-marred contest to decide the finalist.

ALSO READ | Sooryavanshi has zero front-foot game. That’s exactly why no one can contain him

Mullanpur rainfall chances, May 29, 2026

Time (IST) Rainfall chances
6:30 PM IST 26%
8:30 PM IST 40%
9:30 PM IST 45%
10:30 PM IST 46%
12:30 AM IST 40%

Is there a reserve day for GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match?

Interestingly, with only a day’s break between Qualifier 2 and the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, no reserve day will be available for the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match. Instead, an additional 120 minutes of play will be made possible through the night. In case of a complete washout without a result, Gujarat will qualify for the final owing to their higher league-stage finish. While GT accumulated 18 points, RR only had 16 points in 14 matches.

GT vs RR Match Squads, IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

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