Mullanpur weather update, GT vs RR IPL 2026: Will rain affect Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh today?

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Mullanpur weather update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are expected to lock horns in a high-octane clash in Mullanpur on Friday, with a spot in the IPL 2026 final up for grabs.
While fans will be expecting another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi whirlwind, there is also the looming possibility of rain affecting the contest today. Gujarat are eyeing their third final in four years, while RR are aiming for a third final in 19 editions of the tournament.
According to the BBC weather forecast, light rain showers are expected consistently throughout the evening at the Chandigarh venue. Rainfall chances are expected to spike up to 40 percent around 9:30 PM IST and hold steady for the next three hours, raising the possibility of a rain-marred contest to decide the finalist.
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Mullanpur rainfall chances, May 29, 2026
|Time (IST)
|Rainfall chances
|6:30 PM IST
|26%
|8:30 PM IST
|40%
|9:30 PM IST
|45%
|10:30 PM IST
|46%
|12:30 AM IST
|40%
Interestingly, with only a day’s break between Qualifier 2 and the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, no reserve day will be available for the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match. Instead, an additional 120 minutes of play will be made possible through the night. In case of a complete washout without a result, Gujarat will qualify for the final owing to their higher league-stage finish. While GT accumulated 18 points, RR only had 16 points in 14 matches.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.