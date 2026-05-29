Mullanpur weather update, GT vs RR IPL 2026: Will rain affect Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh today?

Mullanpur weather update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are expected to lock horns in a high-octane clash in Mullanpur on Friday, with a spot in the IPL 2026 final up for grabs.

While fans will be expecting another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi whirlwind, there is also the looming possibility of rain affecting the contest today. Gujarat are eyeing their third final in four years, while RR are aiming for a third final in 19 editions of the tournament.

Mullanpur weather today, May 29 2026

According to the BBC weather forecast, light rain showers are expected consistently throughout the evening at the Chandigarh venue. Rainfall chances are expected to spike up to 40 percent around 9:30 PM IST and hold steady for the next three hours, raising the possibility of a rain-marred contest to decide the finalist.