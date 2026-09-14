Mukesh Kumar joins County Championship team Nottinghamshire

Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar has joined the county championship team Nottinghamshire for the final two games of the ongoing season. The 32-year-old has played three Tests for India, taking seven wickets.

“I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can’t wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket,” said Kumar.

Known for his immaculate accuracy in domestic cricket, Kumar has picked up 233 first-class wickets from 60 games at a miserly average of 21.79.

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“I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates,” Kumar said.