Mukesh Kumar joins County Championship team Nottinghamshire

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Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar has joined the county championship team Nottinghamshire for the final two games of the ongoing season. The 32-year-old has played three Tests for India, taking seven wickets.
“I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can’t wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket,” said Kumar.
Known for his immaculate accuracy in domestic cricket, Kumar has picked up 233 first-class wickets from 60 games at a miserly average of 21.79.
“I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates,” Kumar said.
The conditions in England will be quite different from what he is used to in India. Kumar, acknowledging the difference in conditions, said: “Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions,” Kumar continued.
“I will give everything while I am part of Nottinghamshire, and I hope together, we can be successful,” Kumar added.
Nottingham Head Coach Peter Moore expressed his excitement to work with Kumar. “We’re really excited to get Mukesh over at what is a crucial time of the season,” Moore said.
Kumar is going into the Nottingham side after winning the Duleep Trophy title with East Zone.
“He comes straight off the back of a really competitive game in the Duleep Trophy Final, in which he was on the winning team and played a pivotal role in securing the win for East Zone.
“Mukesh’s quality as a bowler is not in question, knowing how hard it is to compete to pay in the Indian team.
“It’s fantastic for us to get a player who’s match-ready and in full competitive mode ahead of two big games for the club.”
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