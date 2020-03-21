Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity higher: Hafeez takes a dig at tainted Sharjeel’s comeback

Sharjeel Khan was banned for five years, with half of the ban suspended in late 2017. (Source: File) Sharjeel Khan was banned for five years, with half of the ban suspended in late 2017. (Source: File)

Senior all-rounder and former captain Muhammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing.

Hafeez, who made his Pakistan debut in 2003, took a dig at Sharjeel on his Twitter account which has led to a debate on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s policy on allowing tainted players back in the national team.

Hafeez, in his post, said: “Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other ‘Extra Talent’ to represent Pakistan. Just Asking.”

He had also resisted the comeback of Muhammad Aamir to the Pakistan camp some years back when the board recalled Aamir after he completed his five-year ban for spot-fixing.

Another former captain Ramiz Raja has also voiced his concerns over the worrying trend of giving tainted a lifeline.

Ramiz said the board needed to draw a line as far as corrupt players are concerned even if they have completed their bans.

Sharjeel competed his ban last August and made a comeback to cricket with his appearance in the Pakistan Super League where his form was under scrutiny.

The opener was banned for five years, with half of the ban suspended in late 2017, for his role in agreeing to spot fix a game in the PSL earlier that year. He and another Pakistan batsman, Khalid Latif were sent back home from Dubai from the 2017 edition.

Just on Friday, the PCB announced it had issued a show cause notice to another Test batsman, Umar Akmal, for breaching the anti-corruption code by not reporting approaches to spot-fix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.