Nice of Fakhar Zaman to praise me, but problem is now I have to open a bat factory: Muhammad Hafeez

Muhammad Hafeez said it was nice of Fakhar Zaman to acknowledge that he had used his senior Pakistan teammate’s bat on his record-breaking run in the recent ODI series against South Africa, but that he has now been inundated with requests for bats from many others.

Speaking on Thursday in a virtual press conference, Zaman, who smashed 193 and 102 in the last two ODIs as Pakistan won the series 2-1, said that he had used a bat gifted by Hafeez to power his way to the two successive hundreds.

“It was really nice of Fakhar Zaman to have praised me and spoken about the bat I gave him. However, he has caused me a lot of problems as I have been inundated with demands for thousands of bats and it seems I will have to open up a cricket bat factory,” said Hafeez on a video posted by Khelshel.

He added, “Instead of the bat, the credit should go to Fakhar Zaman because it was a very special innings from him. It’s always tough for anyone to make a comeback and the attitude, hunger and determination Fakhar has shown is something others can learn from.”

Hafeez, a former captain and the senior-most player in the side, had gifted the bat to Fakhar after he felt uncomfortable with the ones he had.

“The title given to Hafeez (Professor) is something he deserves due to how he guides junior players,” Zaman had said at the virtual press conference on Thursday.