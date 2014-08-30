Mudgal probe committee seeks extension of August-end deadline

Tasked to probe allegations of spot-fixing and illegal betting in the Indian Premier League, Justice Mudgal panel submitted its interim report in the Supreme Court, which would examine it on Monday. The panel submitted its report in a sealed envelope to a bench led by Justice TS Thakur. Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran mentioned the matter before the bench, seeking its permission to place the report on record.

According to sources, besides indicating its status of investigation and the statements of people, the committee has also sought a two-month extension on its August-end deadline to complete the investigation.

While deciding to keep N Srinivasan out of the BCCI’s affairs, the court had in May entrusted the Mudgal panel with the task of carrying out further probe into allegations against the ousted chief and 12 cricketers in the IPL betting and spot-fixing scandal. These 13 persons had been named by the panel, headed by Justice (retd) Mukul Mudgal, in its confidential report, commenting on which the SC had earlier said that it “cannot close its eyes” to the “serious allegations” against these “very important personalities in cricket.”

Also brushing aside the BCCI’s suggestion to let it have its own investigators, the court had said that further investigation should not be conducted by any new panel.

“We are of the opinion that the allegations against the 13 persons, including Mr N Srinivasan mentioned in the report submitted in the sealed cover, should be investigated into by the Justice Mudgal Committee and the team of investigators because if a new Probe Committee is entrusted to inquire into the allegations, there is likelihood of the allegations being leaked to the public and such leakage will damage reputations beyond repair,” it held.

Taking on record the Mudgal panel’s willingness to go for further probe, given it had necessary assistance in respect of investigative powers and experts, the court had said the panel will be assisted by IPS officer B B Mishra, currently the Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App