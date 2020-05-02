Karun Nair, Ambati Rayudu and moving on from Ashwin, Jadeja: MSK Prasad lists his biggest regrets

Karun Nair not getting opportunities even after scoring a Test 300 was heartbreaking, said MSK Prasad. (File Photo/BCCI) Karun Nair not getting opportunities even after scoring a Test 300 was heartbreaking, said MSK Prasad. (File Photo/BCCI)

Former chairman of the India cricket team selection committee MSK Prasad threw some light on some decisions around team selection in a recent interview, saying the three biggest regrets he has over his tenure are not giving enough chances to Karun Nair, not playing Ambati Rayudu in the 2019 World Cup and moving on from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the shorter-formats after the 2017 Champions Trophy.

“Karun Nair, even after getting that triple century, we didn’t give many opportunties. We could’ve given him that comeback opportunity. We did give him the England series but he didn’t get a match to play, but someone who scores 300, this happens very rarely in world cricket. That was heart-breaking, not only for him, for all of us,” Prasad said on Fancode.

“I also feel bad for Ambati Rayudu, he was in the thick of things till the last second before the World Cup and on the day of the selections, he was missed out. There’s no doubt that it’s not only he who felt bad for it, I am sure all of the selectors felt bad,” he said.

MSK Prasad then said that the decision to move on from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after the Champions Trophy has “paid rich dividends” but that he feels bad about it because Jadeja and Ashwin were two of the best spinners in the world then.

“After the Champions Trophy, we had to move on from Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin and we brought in Kuldeep and Chahal. It’s a wonderful move that paid rich dividends for us for the next couple of years, but let’s not forget that they were no.1 and no.2 Test cricketers when they were left out of the ODI side,” he said.

Jadeja has made it back into the limited-overs teams since then, but Ashwin has grown to be seen as a specialist Test cricketer.

Asked to speak on MS Dhoni, Prasad said that the former India captain had said that he did not want to play for some time and so the team moved on from him. He said Dhoni’s IPL performance would have been something to look out for but the postponement of the tournament poses a “tricky situation”.

“We had a discussion and Dhoni didn’t want to play for sometime, so we moved on and then picked Rishabh Pant and we’ve been backing him… It would’ve been nice had this IPL been held and we would’ve seen Mahi’s old glimpses back but now it’s a tricky situation,” he said.

