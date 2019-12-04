MSK Prasad says developing pace battery was ‘biggest plus point’ during chief selector term

MSK Prasad. (Source: File Photo) MSK Prasad. (Source: File Photo)

MSK Prasad said the development of the pace attack was the biggest positive his selection panel brought into the Indian team during their term. With his term as chief selector coming to an end after four years, he credited the rise of the pace battery to his roadmap.

“Definitely, no doubt that we have the best fast bowling unit at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

“See, we were clear about the away series that were scheduled beforehand. It was a combined effort of both the senior and the India A team management along with the selection committee. We had a very, very clear roadmap,” he added.

After the BCCI Annual General Meeting on Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly indicated that there will be no extension of tenures for any of the five members of the selection committee, including the likes of MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda, who were appointed in 2015.

“Those whose tenure is over is over,” Ganguly had said.

Prasad also mentioned that the extension of tenures is not upto him, and he said he had no regrets about his tenure as chief selector because he believed that he had given his best.

“I don’t think so [regret ending tenure just a year before T20 World Cup]. For everything, there is a time factor. Whatever time that you have, you should look to give your best. We have done it, I think,” Prasad said.

