MSD will not charge any honorarium for his services as mentor of Team India for T20 WC, says Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that MS Dhoni will not be charging any honorarium for his services when he joins the Indian team as a mentor for the T20 World Cup.

“MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team for the T20 World Cup,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to ANI.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also told PTI the same on Tuesday.

“Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team,” Ganguly said.

Dhoni was revealed as the mentor for the Indian team on the same day of the announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Dhoni, who leads Chennai Super Kings, is a three-time IPL-winning captain and has brought home three major ICC trophies — World T20, Champions Trophy and World Cup.

Jay Shah had said the decision to call up the 40-year-old retired international and the country’s most-celebrated white-ball cricketer was taken after he met Dhoni in Dubai, where IPL teams had started converging to complete the unfinished Covid-hit Season 12.

“He was okay with my decision and agreed to be a Team Mentor of Team India for the T20 World Cup only. I am glad that MS (Dhoni) has accepted the BCCI’s offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India,” Shah had said.

Asked if Kohli and Shastri were consulted, Shah had said: “I spoke to the captain and vice-captain, as well as Ravi Shastri. They all are on the same page, so that’s why this matter has reached this conclusion.”

The T20 World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman in a total of 4 venues — Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 17 with the qualifying rounds. India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.