MS Dhoni’s profile goof-up on BCCI app becomes social media joke

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been in the news lately. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been under criticism off late for his slow innings and less-frequent match-winning exploits. On Friday, the 37-year old was the talk of fans once again when they noticed that the official app of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still shows his subtitle as the captain of India.

Twitterati trolled BCCI for the goof-up as the app screenshot started trending on the social media website. From the topic of discussion shifting from Dhoni’s retirement to him being the captain of India, here are some reactions to BCCI’s mistake:

Somethings remains Forever,

Just like Our Captain Cool!??????

Credits : BCCI ?? pic.twitter.com/hrzMCYdgnz — MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) 19 July 2018

He left Captaincy 2 years ago & still BCCI thinks he is the Captain of Team India

.

This is #BCCI‘s official App ?? All r Temporary captain but..

Captain Cool is Permanent captain of Team ????#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/wArwHs0V8z — Rinki Singh Dhoni (@RinkiMsd7) 19 July 2018

Well BCCI ?????? now dont tell me MS Dhoni forced them to do so or his fans are doing it ?? pic.twitter.com/XticFc4isp — MS Dhoni Fanclub?? (@msdiansworld) 19 July 2018

It feels like BCCI wants its previous captain(@msdhoni) to take charge again or they might have forgotten to update their website. However, as fan of MSD we appreciate BCCI for remembering MSD as a captain(Masterofstrategy)#MSDhoni #ViratKohli #BCCI #Indiancricketteam #Captain pic.twitter.com/UbcNm4F8Zf — Chandra Mouli Tummala (@mouli127) 19 July 2018

Speculation on Dhoni’s retirement started when he was spotted taking the match ball from the umpires while the teams walked back to the dressing room after India lost the ODI series to England. When Dhoni played his last Test match, against Australia in 2014, he had taken the stumps with him despite the match ending in a draw. Usually, players take the stump with them on a memorable occasion or a win.

However, India cricket team’s coach Ravi Shastri has quashed all social media talk of MS Dhoni retiring. He told Times of India, “MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like.”

