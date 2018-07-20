Follow Us:
MS Dhoni’s profile goof-up on BCCI app becomes social media joke

MS Dhoni was the talk of fans when they noticed that the official app of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still shows his subtitle as the captain of India.

Published: July 20, 2018
MS Dhoni was named as ‘captain’ of India in the BCCI app.
Former India captain MS Dhoni has been in the news lately. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been under criticism off late for his slow innings and less-frequent match-winning exploits. On Friday, the 37-year old was the talk of fans once again when they noticed that the official app of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still shows his subtitle as the captain of India.

Twitterati trolled BCCI for the goof-up as the app screenshot started trending on the social media website. From the topic of discussion shifting from Dhoni’s retirement to him being the captain of India, here are some reactions to BCCI’s mistake:

Speculation on Dhoni’s retirement started when he was spotted taking the match ball from the umpires while the teams walked back to the dressing room after India lost the ODI series to England. When Dhoni played his last Test match, against Australia in 2014, he had taken the stumps with him despite the match ending in a draw. Usually, players take the stump with them on a memorable occasion or a win.

However, India cricket team’s coach Ravi Shastri has quashed all social media talk of MS Dhoni retiring. He told Times of India, “MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like.”

