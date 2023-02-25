scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
MS Dhoni’s message to Virat Kohli: ‘When you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing’

MS Dhoni’s words hit home for me because I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, mentally very strong, who can endure any circumstances and find a way and show us the way, says Kohli.

Virat Kohli says MS Dhoni reached out to him twice. (File)
In the RCB Podcast Season 2, Virat Kohli revealed that MS Dhoni reached out to him twice during his difficult time and it was his message that made him realised that “he needs to take a couple of steps backward and understand his wellbeing.”

“What is interesting is that throughout this phase apart from Anushka, who has been the biggest source of strength for me because she has been with me throughout this whole time and she has seen me very closely as how have I felt, things that I have gone through, the kind of things that have happened…the only person who, apart from my childhood coach and family…genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni.

“He reached out to me and you can rarely get in touch with him. If I call him on any random day, 99 percent he will not pick up (the phone), because he just does not look at the phone. So, for him to reach out to me…twice it has happened now and one of the things that he’d mentioned in the message while reaching out to me was that: ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing?’

“So, it (Dhoni’s words) hit home for me because I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, mentally very strong, who can endure any circumstances and find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given point of time in life as a human being you need to take a couple of steps backwards, understand how you are doing, how your wellbeing is placed,” he said.

Kohli shared the dressing room with Dhoni for 11 years during their stint with Team India between 2008 and 2019.

“So, there are not many places, for the people who have played the game for a long period, as strong individuals, they can go and explain in a way that the other person can understand. That’s why I mentioned this particular incident because MS Dhoni knows exactly what is going on, he understands it because he has been there himself,” he added.

Kohli said the reason Dhoni reached out to him was because he has gone through a similar phase in his life and career.

Kohli has played 106 Tests, 271 ODIs and 115 T20Is for India in a career spanning 15 years scoring over 25000 international runs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 09:21 IST
Selfiee box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film flops disastrously with Rs 3 crore, marks his worst opening in over a decade

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
