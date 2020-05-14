MS Dhoni’s incredible gut feeling is his biggest strength: Faf du Plessis

In Frame: Former India skipper MS Dhoni and South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis. (PTI/File Photo) In Frame: Former India skipper MS Dhoni and South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis. (PTI/File Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an unconventional and unique leader, whose biggest strength is his incredible gut feeling, says his Chennai Super Kings teammate Faf du Plessis.

The former South Africa skipper has spent considerable time with Dhoni after joining the Indian Premier League (IPL) side in 2011 and has been an integral part of its successful journey.

“He reads the other player really well and he uses that to make instinctive decisions on the field. He’s got an incredible gut feeling on the game and I think that’s his biggest strength,” du Plessis said in a Facebook live session with Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal.

The 35-year-old said Dhoni changed his perception of how a captain should be.

“It was amazing for me to see how different M S was as a captain. I used to think a captain must speak all the time in team meetings etc but M S was completely different.

“He doesn’t believe a lot in team meetings. He’s a very instinctive captain he’s got such a good cricket brain that he relies on it to make the right decisions on the field,” du Plessis said of former India skipper.

Dhoni last played for India in World Cup semifinal last year and was expected to be back to playing competitive cricket at now-postponed IPL.

