MS Dhoni’s bicycle stunt leaves fans confused, watch video

While the Indian cricket team is preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, MS Dhoni, who retired from the format in 2014, is performing stunts on bicycle that have left his fans….confused.

Dhoni, who has expressed his love for bikes on multiple occasions, performed an unusual, unconventional and ‘should we even call it stunt’ stunt that has left his fans trying to figure out what their former captain is up to.

Interestingly, Dhoni even encouraged his fans to try it at home, captioning the video posted on his official Instagram account, “Just for fun, please try it at home.”

Dhoni recently received criticism for his slow scoring rate in the 3-match ODI series against England. His performances in the England tour was not up to his high standards and faced criticism from fans. There were also speculations that he would retire from limited overs during the series but coach Ravi Shastri dismissed the talk.

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has put his weight behind MS Dhoni despite recent criticism over the veteran’s slow outings in England. Hussey has said he “wouldn’t be reading too much” into Dhoni’s poor innings in England.

Dhoni will now be seen in action in the Asia Cup which will be held from September 15.

