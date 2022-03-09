Before IPL 2022, MS Dhoni unveils the one-handed six

Before IPL 2022, begins on March 26 when CSK takes on KKR, MS Dhoni was spotted in action during the training session in Surat.

In a video that went viral on social media, the former Indian captain was seen hitting a one-handed six in the nets.

Earlier, Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrived in Surat to a rousing reception from fans to begin their Indian Premier IPL preparations.

The men in yellow hit the nets where U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif were spotted along with their skipper.

𝐴𝑏ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑎 Surat! Those eyes that smile with 💛 give us the joy, everywhere we go! #SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/T8xwHjoqeI — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

CSK will be playing their first match of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

CSK will play their matches at the Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and the MCA Stadium in Pune.