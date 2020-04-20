Watch: MS Dhoni takes Ziva for a spin inside his farmhouse

MS Dhoni takes Ziva for a spin on his bike. MS Dhoni takes Ziva for a spin on his bike.

MS Dhoni has not only earned plaudits for his on-field performances but also won hearts for his adorable relationship with daughter Ziva. Despite his busy cricket schedule, the former India captain has always ensured that he spends time to complete his daddy’s duties. Fans will remember how he always got back to his daughter once the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches got over.

From cheering for her dad at the stadium to being an avid spectator when he bats, Ziva has also caught the cameraman’s eye each time during the IPL games. Dhoni has also talked about his relationship with Ziva and how it has impacted his life.

“It is more of an emotion, and I feel I have not really missed a lot of things in life, but after a while when I am outside, after a few days, I actually start missing Ziva,” Dhoni has said.

“Not to the extent that it starts bothering my cricket and all, but it is the first time ever when I feel, maybe I should Facetime to see what she is really doing,” he added.

Dhoni is also making sure his daughter is raised as a conscious and responsible citizen. A video of the little girl sitting on her father’s lap, asking people to vote is proof.

View this post on Instagram Use your Power A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Now during the lockdown, his wife Sakshi did a live session on Instagram where Dhoni was seen giving his daughter a bike ride-

Mahi Bhaiya @msdhoni And Cute Ziva ‘The Diva’ Snapped Having Bike Ride In Their Farm House !! 🤩❤ Thanku So Much @SaakshiSRawat For Tuning In Live So That We Can Have Darshan Of Our God !! 🙏💕@ChennaiIPL#MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/9SF8jgyCJf — Aabhas Raj (@AabhasRaj7781) April 20, 2020

Also Read| Watch: How doting dad MS Dhoni spends time with daughter Ziva

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd