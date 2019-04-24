With World Cup approaching, MS Dhoni reveals he had back spasms at start of IPL 2019

MS Dhoni said he will not hesitate taking time off from his duty as captain of the IPL side Chennai Super Kings to keep himself fit and injury free for the ICC World Cup that gets underway on May 30. The veteran clarified he has a niggling back problem and was suffering with spasm when the T20 league began.

Dhoni missed last week’s defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad but returned to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday against SRH in Jaipur. He, however, made clear that the 37-year-old is unwilling to risk a serious injury that could rule him out of the World Cup.

“It’s holding up, it’s not showing signs of getting worse. With the World Cup coming up, I have to keep in mind that I can’t really get injured,” Dhoni said of his injury after Chennai’s six-wicket victory over Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“There’s a bit of stiffness. There was a bit of spasm at the start of the tournament but there’s no spasm as of now. I’m used to playing international cricket with some kind of pain.

“If you wait to be 100 percent before you play a game maybe you’d have to wait five years before you play the next game. It’s something I can afford to do. If it gets worse, I’ll definitely take some time off.”

Dhoni has played 341 ODIs while scoring 10,500 runs at an average of just under 51, and his glovework makes him the first-choice wicketkeeper in the limited-overs format. He will be the chosen wicketkeeper ahead of Dinesh Karthik and an option in KL Rahul.

Dhoni, India’s 2011 World Cup winning captain has scored over 300 runs in nine ODIs this year, with four half-centuries, including three in a row against Australia.

The IPL ends on May 12 with the final in Hyderabad. India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.