Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Want MS Dhoni to continue playing ODI format till World Cup 2019, says Virender Sehwag

Want MS Dhoni to continue playing ODI format till World Cup 2019, says Virender Sehwag

In spite of the MS Dhoni's age, and the recent criticism regarding his form in limited-overs cricket, Virender Sehwag stressed that the wicketkeeper-batsman should continue till World Cup 2019.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 14, 2018 3:57:11 pm
Virender Sehwag, Virender Sehwag India, India Virender Sehwag, Virender Sehwag MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Dhoni India, India Dhoni, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Virender Sehwag comes in support of MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Friday backed wicketkeeper MS Dhoni to retain his place in the ODI squad till the upcoming World Cup in 2019. With youngster Rishabh Pant scoring a ton in the fifth Test against England at Oval, and Dinesh Karthik also showing his form in the limited-overs format in the past few months, the 37-year-old might face stiff competition for his position leading up to the World Cup next year. Speaking to news channel India TV, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that he would prefer Dhoni over Pant because of his experience.

“Even if you play Pant in ODIs from now, he won’t be able to play more than 15-16 ODIs till the World Cup which is far less compared to Dhoni, who has played over 300 ODIs. I would want Dhoni to continue till the World Cup,” Sehwag said.

The 39-year-old further added that Dhoni has won matches single-handedly in the past for India. “Pant is someone who can hit sixes at his will, but when you talk about Dhoni, he has won matches single-handedly for the country,” he added.

The former right-hand batsman further said that Pant, who is known for his explosive batting style, could be the perfect heir to take over Dhoni’s mantle after his retirement. “So Pant has the right kind of the temperament to be a perfect heir for him. I want Dhoni to hand the baton to Pant when he hangs his boots,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, Sehwag picked India to be the favourites. “I am confident India will win the trophy this year. Sri Lanka do not have the same depth in their squad like they had in the previous tournaments. Pakistan have also been inconsistent of late. So, India is the only country which has been consistent in the subcontinent and abroad,” he said.

Sehwag further added that a few teams might spring up a surprise, but India still possess the upper hand. “Bangladesh and  Pakistan can surprise India in limited overs series. Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy final. That is the excitement of the limited overs cricket that you can never pick a favourite. But since India has been performing consistently, hence I still feel that India is an upper hand,” he said.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 