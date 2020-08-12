MS Dhoni will probably play for us till IPL 2022: CSK CEO

MS Dhoni had even scored a whirlwind 123 off 91 balls in a CSK practise match in March. (FILE)

The Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan has said that the franchise is as confident as ever about MS Dhoni’s availability in the IPL 2020 in UAE. “We don’t worry about him at all,” he has said.

The IPL 2020, which is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19, will see MS Dhoni’s return to the cricket field after 13 months and all eyes would be on the 39 years old cricketer’s performance. Dhoni has not been a part of any sort of competitive cricket since India’s 2019 World Cup exit.

Putting the team management’s weight behind Dhoni’s return, CEO Viswanathan told India Today, “Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (2020 and 2021 seasons) and probably for even the next year. 2022.”

“I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don’t have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don’t worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team,” the top CSK official said.

The super Kings had begun their training on March 2 with Dhoni joining from day one, unperturbed by speculations over his future in international cricket.

However, the camp had to be suspended on March 14 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But Dhoni’s focus was headstrong on the game and he had even scored a whirlwind 123 off 91 balls in a CSK practise match ahead of IPL 2020.

