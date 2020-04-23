MS Dhoni wants to play IPL but don’t think he will wear the blue jersey again: Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni’s last international appearance was at the 2019 cricket World Cup. MS Dhoni’s last international appearance was at the 2019 cricket World Cup.

World Cup-winning off-spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke about MS Dhoni’s future and said that he feels the wicketkeeper-batsman may have already played his last match for India in the 2019 World Cup. However, the office also said that Dhoni is still keen on playing IPL.

“When I was at the Chennai Super Kings camp, a lot of people asked me whether MS Dhoni will play for India again and get selected for the T20 World Cup. I told them ‘I don’t know. Whatever he wants to do, that’s his decision’,” Harbhajan said during a live Instagram chat with India vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

“He wants to play IPL 100 percent. But one needs to know his take on whether he wants to play for India anymore or not. I think he doesn’t want to play for India again. He has played so much for India.”

“As far as I know him, he doesn’t want to don the blue jersey again. He decided that India’s last match in the World Cup was his last. A few people have also told me that this is the case,” Harbhajan said.

Rohit’s take

When the same question was asked to Rohit Sharma by another fan, the Mumbaikar said that he doesn’t have any idea MS Dhoni’s international future.

“When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi,” Rohit Sharma said.

“You can’t go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him ‘What are you going to do? Will you play or not?’

“We don’t know what’s happening with him. We haven’t heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven’t heard anything I have no idea.”

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since India’s World Cup 2019 exit in July last year.

