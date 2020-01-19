MS Dhoni will be retained by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021: N Srinivasan

MS Dhoni played a crucial role with the bat and gloves for CSK last season. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni played a crucial role with the bat and gloves for CSK last season. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni will be retained by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings when they head into the mega auction prior to IPL 2021.

Whether he plays for India again or not, according to N Srinivasan, the vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, owners of the franchise, Dhoni will certainly wear the yellow jersey in 2021.

“People keep saying when will he… how long will he play, etc. He will play. I can assure you. He will play this year. Next year he will go the auction; he will be retained. So there is no doubt in anybody’s mind,” Srinivasan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo at a recent India Cements event.

Dhoni has been the captain of the Chennai Super Kings from the start of the IPL in 2008 – barring the two years, in 2016 and 2017, when the franchise was suspended.

Earlier, certain media reports said that Dhoni has asked CSK to not retain him ahead of the big IPL auction scheduled in 2021.

The report said that Dhoni had suggested that CSK use their ‘Right to Match’ option to buy him back for a lower price than what they had bought him for in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. This would give CSK increased financial power to buy players in the 2021 auction, after which the teams are set to be majorly rejigged.

All eyes will be on Dhoni’s performance in the upcoming IPL 2020 as his chances of making a return to the Indian T20 team depend on it.

