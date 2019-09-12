MS Dhoni’s wife responds to speculation on retirement press conference

Following anticipation through the day on Thursday that MS Dhoni would drop the bombshell that he would hang up his gloves in a press conference in the evening, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi responded to such speculations on Twitter. Pouring cold water on all such rumours, she said: “Its called rumours.”

Its called rumours ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

The rumour mills were started purportedly because of a social media post by Virat Kohli, in which he posted a photo of Dhoni and him. Kohli wrote, “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.”

The image was from the 2016 World T20 against Australia and featured Kohli kneeling down on the ground while holding the bat to his head.

Drawing their own conclusions, many wondered if his tweet was a tribute to Dhoni. However, chief selector MSK Prasad said the news was incorrect. “No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect,” ANI quoted Prasad as saying.