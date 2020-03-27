‘Shame on you’: MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi hits out at ‘false news’

MS Dhoni is among several Indian sports stars who have pitched in to help in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. (Instagram/SakshiSinghR) MS Dhoni is among several Indian sports stars who have pitched in to help in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. (Instagram/SakshiSinghR)

MS Dhoni’s wife took to Twitter on Friday to hit out at misinformation being sent out at such sensitive times.

I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 27, 2020

She said, “I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared!”

Sakshi did not specify if she was referring to any specific piece of misinformation, but Dhoni, the former India captain, has been at the end of some criticism on social media over reports of the amount he donated in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several reports have stated that Dhoni donated Rs 1 lakh via crowdfunding website Ketto to the Mukul Madhav Foundation, a public charitable trust in Pune. Sakshi herself shared the details of the campaign on Instagram, urging others to donate as well.

The Rs 1 lakh amount that Dhoni donated was part of a Rs 12.5 lakh target set by the trust.

While some have lauded Dhoni for the move, there have been many who have said that the amount is too little – under the assumption that this Rs 1 lakh has been Dhoni’s only contribution to the cause.

MS Dhoni has donated Rs 1 lakh to support 100 families for 14 days in Pune. His net worth is approximately Rs 800 crores. — Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) March 26, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar is reported to have donated Rs 50 lakh. Sourav Ganguly has pledged to provide rice worth Rs 50 lakh. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have donated face masks to healthcare workers. Hima Das and Bajrang Punia have donated their salaries. Numerous other sports celebrities have pitched in to help.

